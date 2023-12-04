Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete their final Physical Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., December 5, 2023. The PFT consists of a max set of pull-ups or push-ups, a timed plank, and a 3-mile run.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8152250
|VIRIN:
|231205-M-CV013-2935
|Resolution:
|4277x2851
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Accomplishes their Final PFT [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT