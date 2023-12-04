Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Accomplishes their Final PFT [Image 3 of 7]

    November Company Accomplishes their Final PFT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete their final Physical Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., December 5, 2023. The PFT consists of a max set of pull-ups or push-ups, a timed plank, and a 3-mile run.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

