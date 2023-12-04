148th Fire Protection Specialists practice rapid intervention team skills

Fire Protection Specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, practiced their skills as a rapid intervention team (RIT) by going through an obstacle course designed to simulate zero-visibility rescue scenarios on Dec. 1, 2023. Team members wore 60-70 pounds of equipment to efficiently administer a buddy breather to a simulated downed firefighter in need of oxygen. The RIT training is intended to prepare the team for a potential emergency such as a roof collapse or structure fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)

