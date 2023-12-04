Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fire Protection Specialists practice rapid intervention team skills [Image 6 of 8]

    148th Fire Protection Specialists practice rapid intervention team skills

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Fire Protection Specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, practiced their skills as a rapid intervention team (RIT) by going through an obstacle course designed to simulate zero-visibility rescue scenarios on Dec. 1, 2023. Team members wore 60-70 pounds of equipment to efficiently administer a buddy breather to a simulated downed firefighter in need of oxygen. The RIT training is intended to prepare the team for a potential emergency such as a roof collapse or structure fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 8152199
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-KH354-2146
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fire Protection Specialists practice rapid intervention team skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Fire Protection

