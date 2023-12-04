Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hancock promoted to Chief

    Hancock promoted to Chief

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a ceremony to promote Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Hancock, 121st Security Forces Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2023. His family and colleagues joined him for the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 8152067
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-UU033-1015
    Resolution: 5426x3622
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hancock promoted to Chief, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    chief
    defenders
    security forces
    National Guard

