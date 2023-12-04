Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whicker gives career advice to ‘new’ JMC employees

    Whicker gives career advice to ‘new’ JMC employees

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, spoke candidly and gave career advice to 50 “new” members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce at its headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal Island in Rock Island, Illinois, recently.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 07:41
    Photo ID: 8151812
    VIRIN: 231205-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1193
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whicker gives career advice to ‘new’ JMC employees, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Whicker gives career advice to &lsquo;new&rsquo; JMC employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT