Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, spoke candidly and gave career advice to 50 “new” members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce at its headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal Island in Rock Island, Illinois, recently.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 07:41
|Photo ID:
|8151812
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1193
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Whicker gives career advice to ‘new’ JMC employees, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
