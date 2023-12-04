Analisa Wilder (left) teaches a voting registration class on Caserma Ederle to inform active-duty service members and civilians how to register for elections and cast their votes while abroad. Registered U.S. citizens can request an absentee ballot by mail or email, and must submit their ballots at least 45 days before an election.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 8151600 VIRIN: 231129-O-GS972-7194 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 245.06 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.