Angelita Dizon, the Assistant Manager for the Caserma Ederle Central Processing Facility has worked in absentee voter assistance for over a decade. Dizon, pictured here in her office, grew up in the Philippines with limited voting rights, and takes pride in instructing American citizens how to vote while overseas and deployed.
|11.29.2023
|12.05.2023 04:24
|8151599
|231129-O-GS972-8142
|4032x3024
|1.89 MB
|VICENZA, IT
|4
|0
Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election
