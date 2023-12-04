Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election

Angelita Dizon, the Assistant Manager for the Caserma Ederle Central Processing Facility has worked in absentee voter assistance for over a decade. Dizon, pictured here in her office, grew up in the Philippines with limited voting rights, and takes pride in instructing American citizens how to vote while overseas and deployed.

