    Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election [Image 2 of 3]

    Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Angelita Dizon, the Assistant Manager for the Caserma Ederle Central Processing Facility has worked in absentee voter assistance for over a decade. Dizon, pictured here in her office, grew up in the Philippines with limited voting rights, and takes pride in instructing American citizens how to vote while overseas and deployed.

    Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election

