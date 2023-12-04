An absentee voting class takes place at the Caserma Ederle Central Processing Center every Thursday at 09:45 for community newcomers. The classes are taught by SETAF Programs and Policy Specialist Analisa Wilder.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8151598
|VIRIN:
|231129-O-GS972-7328
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|163.78 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election
