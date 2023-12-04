Structures: Repairing for a Better Tomorrow

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iziah LeGarda, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, kneads stucco to repair a deteriorated dormitory wall at Aviano Air Base, October 19, 2023. Duties within the Structures shop include, but not limited to carpentry, masonry, welding and signage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

