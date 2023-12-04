Structures: Repairing for a Better Tomorrow

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iziah LeGarda, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, prepares to apply stucco onto a deteriorated wall in the dormitories at Aviano Air Base, October 19, 2023. The Structures shop is responsible for the maintenance, repair and construction of all structural assets on Aviano AB to include their geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|10.19.2023
|12.05.2023 04:18
|8151572
|231019-F-ZJ681-1007
|5844x3888
|1.38 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
