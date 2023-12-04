Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structures: Repairing for a Better Tomorrow [Image 1 of 7]

    Structures: Repairing for a Better Tomorrow

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iziah LeGarda, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, spackles stucco onto a deteriorated wall in the dormitories at Aviano Air Base, October 19, 2023. The 31st CES trains and prepare combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

