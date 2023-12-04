SIFEX | Force on Force

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines assault an objective during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. 2/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

