    SIFEX | Force on Force [Image 4 of 5]

    SIFEX | Force on Force

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines assault an objective during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. 2/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 03:02
    Photo ID: 8151556
    VIRIN: 231205-M-EJ408-1004
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 282.22 KB
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIFEX | Force on Force [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

