USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

Beth Turner, USO Osan volunteer, provides meal service to Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. USO Osan partnered with the 8th Fighter Wing chapel to provide home-cooked meals to service members at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

