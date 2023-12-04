Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen [Image 5 of 6]

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Beth Turner, USO Osan volunteer, provides meal service to Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. USO Osan partnered with the 8th Fighter Wing chapel to provide home-cooked meals to service members at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 8151539
    VIRIN: 231205-F-UH796-1053
    Resolution: 5421x3607
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    meal
    USO Osan
    8th MXS
    INDOPACOM
    8th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT