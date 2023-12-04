Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. LaQuita Moore, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine nurse practitioner, receives a plate of food from a USO Osan volunteer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. USO Osan partnered with the 8th Fighter Wing chapel to provide home-cooked meals to service members at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:41
