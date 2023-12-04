Maj. LaQuita Moore, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine nurse practitioner, receives a plate of food from a USO Osan volunteer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. USO Osan partnered with the 8th Fighter Wing chapel to provide home-cooked meals to service members at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:41 Photo ID: 8151537 VIRIN: 231205-F-UH796-1020 Resolution: 4929x3279 Size: 3.35 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.