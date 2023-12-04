Senior Airman Lauren Dixon, left, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, receives a plate of food from Tech. Sgt. Michelle Young, USO Osan volunteer, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. Service members from Kunsan AB were provided a free meal by USO Osan volunteers in coordination with the 8th Fighter Wing chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
