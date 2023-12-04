Joseph Hoover, USO Osan field programs manager, arranges gift bags with 8th Fighter Wing chapel staff for service members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2023. The Son Light Inn, an annex of the 8th Fighter Wing chapel, hosted USO Osan as they provided free meals to service members stationed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:41 Photo ID: 8151535 VIRIN: 231205-F-UH796-1001 Resolution: 5172x3441 Size: 2.95 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.