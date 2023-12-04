Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Major in Western Japan continues her strive for excellence

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Capt. Sara Raxter, the support operations officer for the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot is promoted to Major during a promotion ceremony on Sept. 13 at Torii Beach in Okinawa, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:03
    Photo ID: 8151406
    VIRIN: 230913-A-YZ711-1002
    Resolution: 3578x5003
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Major in Western Japan continues her strive for excellence, by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yama Sakura
    USARJ
    10th Support Group
    Raxter

