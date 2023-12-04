Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay [Image 8 of 11]

    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Sailors wash a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon after extraction from the waters of Kaneohe Bay just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2023. The aircraft was washed and decontaminated of any potential foreign substances as well as salt water from its exterior. U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines worked with local and off- island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon on Dec. 2, 2023; environmental protection measures were set in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby during extraction. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 8151265
    VIRIN: 231204-M-XL497-1046
    Resolution: 6443x4295
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Hunter Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors Wash a P-8A Poseidon after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salvage
    USMC
    Navy
    P-8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT