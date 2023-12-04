Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6]

    Green Goblin Night One

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Senior Airman Zachary Willis, combat camera craftsman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, scans terrain during land navigation training at Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the 1CTCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 8151200
    VIRIN: 231204-F-HP405-1380
    Resolution: 3302x2201
    Size: 939.74 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Vision
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Low Light
    Green Goblin 2023
    GG23

