U.S. Air Force Airmen walk over an obstacle during land navigation training in Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the 1CTCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 8151198 VIRIN: 231204-F-HP405-1259 Resolution: 5064x3369 Size: 3.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.