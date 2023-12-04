Green Goblin Night One

Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, aerial combat camera craftsman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, participates in land navigation training during Exercise Green at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

