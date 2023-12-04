Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, aerial combat camera craftsman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, reads a map during Exercise Green at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 8151196 VIRIN: 231204-F-HP405-1294 Resolution: 5575x3709 Size: 1.46 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.