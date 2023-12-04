Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Goblin Night One [Image 1 of 6]

    Green Goblin Night One

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser, combat camera apprentice, 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1 CTCS), plots points during land navigation training in Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the 1CTCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 8151195
    VIRIN: 231204-F-HP405-1116
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Goblin Night One
    Green Goblin Night One
    Green Goblin Night One
    Green Goblin Night One
    Green Goblin Night One
    Green Goblin Night One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Low Light
    Green Goblin 2023
    GG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT