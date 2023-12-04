Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser, combat camera apprentice, 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1 CTCS), plots points during land navigation training in Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the 1CTCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|8151195
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-HP405-1116
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Green Goblin Night One [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
