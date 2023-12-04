15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bryan Benitez, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Miami, checks the intravenous fluid bag for a simulated patient during a casualty reception drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

