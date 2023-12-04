15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) conduct a casualty reception drill aboard the Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

