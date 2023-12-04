Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Rhett Henrich, an intensive care unit trauma nurse assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 5, sets up a pressure bag of intravenous fluid for a simulated patient during a casualty reception drill conducted aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

