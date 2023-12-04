U.S. Navy Lt. Justin Valdez, a perioperative nurse assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 5, listens to a debrief following a casualty reception drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8151178 VIRIN: 231116-M-YF186-1515 Resolution: 6391x4261 Size: 2.52 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.