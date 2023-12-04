15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Williams, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, begins initial care for a simulated patient during a casualty reception drill conducted aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

