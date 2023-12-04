15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kristopher Robb, right, assigned to Headquarters Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides care to a simulated casualty wearing prosthetic injuries during mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

