    15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miguel Turiano, left, assigned to Headquarters Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, applies a simulated hand injury to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Douthit, a mortarman assigned to Charlie Company, BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, before a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

