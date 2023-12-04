15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) participate in a mass casualty exercise aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

