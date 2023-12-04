15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Eric Ancheta assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gives a brief before an integrated mass casualty exercise with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN