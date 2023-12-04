Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Mass Casualty Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Eric Ancheta assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gives a brief before an integrated mass casualty exercise with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 19:47
    VIRIN: 231115-M-HP224-1058
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Medical
    Corpsman
    Training
    Somerset
    Naval Integration

