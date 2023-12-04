Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event [Image 11 of 13]

    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jordan Dolan who works at the Child Development Center makes fried bread for the Native American Indian Heritage Month presentation and potluck December 1, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. During this event, members from the Native American Indian Heritage month observance team showcased some of their tribes' traditions and food. Native American Indian Heritage month is celebrated by the Department of Defense to honor the cultures and contributions of Native American Indiansand Alaska Natives who serve in our military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 18:01
    Photo ID: 8150843
    VIRIN: 231201-F-ED762-9926
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event
    Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Eielson AFB
    Native American Indian Heritage Month
    NAIHM
    NAIHM 2023
    Force Diversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT