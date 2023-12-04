Native American Indian Heritage Month Closing event

Members of the Native American Indian Heritage Month observance team created a presentation exhibit of items from each of their tribes for the NAIHM presentation and potluck December 1, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. During this event, members from the Native American Indian Heritage month observance team showcased some of their tribes' traditions and food. Native American Indian Heritage month is celebrated by the Department of Defense to honor the cultures and contributions of Native American Indiansand Alaska Natives who serve in our military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

