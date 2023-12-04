Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMCS Collins' Commissioning Ceremony [Image 6 of 17]

    BMCS Collins' Commissioning Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 1, 2023) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Christopher R. Collins, was pinned to chief warrant officer during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes USS Whitehat, Dec. 1. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 8150436
    VIRIN: 231201-N-WX604-1204
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    This work, BMCS Collins' Commissioning Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Enlisted
    Great Lakes
    Mustang
    BM
    Commisioning

