    Mathew Krebsbach is Promoted to Operations Sergeant Major of 347th Regional Support Group

    Mathew Krebsbach is Promoted to Operations Sergeant Major of 347th Regional Support Group

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Master Sergeant Mathew Krebsbach was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on November 29th, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Krebsbach will be taking over as the operations Sergeant Major at the 347th Regional Support Group (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Mathew Krebsbach is Promoted to Operations Sergeant Major of 347th Regional Support Group
    Promotion
    Sergeant Major

