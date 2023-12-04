Master Sergeant Mathew Krebsbach was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on November 29th, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Krebsbach will be taking over as the operations Sergeant Major at the 347th Regional Support Group (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 13:36 Photo ID: 8150143 VIRIN: 231129-Z-AR912-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.62 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mathew Krebsbach is Promoted to Operations Sergeant Major of 347th Regional Support Group [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.