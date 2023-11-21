The 168th Wing KC-135s line up in 10 degrees below zero weather to form a polar bear formation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec 2, 2023. The polar bear charge was a demonstration of the wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's strength in the Arctic. The 168 WG polar bear team generated combat air power as part of a polar bear charge to demonstrate deterrence, showcasing Arctic expertise. The generation of combat airpower in the Arctic requires people with experience and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:50 Photo ID: 8149887 VIRIN: 231202-Z-UF872-1679 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 14.9 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing Polar Bear Charge showcases rapid combat air power readiness, demonstrates arctic ability [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.