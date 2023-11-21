Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Polar Bear Charge showcases rapid combat air power readiness, demonstrates arctic ability [Image 1 of 3]

    168th Wing Polar Bear Charge showcases rapid combat air power readiness, demonstrates arctic ability

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing KC-135s line up in 10 degrees below zero weather to form a polar bear formation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec 2, 2023. The polar bear charge was a demonstration of the wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's strength in the Arctic. The 168 WG polar bear team generated combat air power as part of a polar bear charge to demonstrate deterrence, showcasing Arctic expertise. The generation of combat airpower in the Arctic requires people with experience and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Elephant Walk
    168th Wing
    Indo-PACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Polar Bear Charge

