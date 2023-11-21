U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua Saha, a sniper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment of the Michigan National Guard, cycles the bolt the Mark 22 Multi-role Adaptive Design (MRAD) rifle and chambers another round at the Marksmanship Training Center in Lake City, Mich, Nov. 29, 2023. Members of the sniper section practiced several shooting techniques in preparation for the WP Wilson International Sniper Competition conducted annually Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:29 Photo ID: 8149879 VIRIN: 231129-Z-OV434-1207 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.1 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Snipers Train for WP Wilson International Sniper Competition. [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.