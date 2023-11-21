Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Snipers Train for WP Wilson International Sniper Competition. [Image 8 of 9]

    Michigan Snipers Train for WP Wilson International Sniper Competition.

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua Saha, a sniper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment of the Michigan National Guard, cycles the bolt the Mark 22 Multi-role Adaptive Design (MRAD) rifle and chambers another round at the Marksmanship Training Center in Lake City, Mich, Nov. 29, 2023. Members of the sniper section practiced several shooting techniques in preparation for the WP Wilson International Sniper Competition conducted annually Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Snipers
    Shooting competition
    Michigan National Guard
    WP Wilson International Sniper Competition

