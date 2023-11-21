Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th FW hosts ruck march in honor of fallen wingmen [Image 6 of 6]

    125th FW hosts ruck march in honor of fallen wingmen

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing participate in a memorial 5k ruck march at the 125th FW in Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 2, 2023. The ruck march, organized by the wing's First Sergeant Council, was held in the honor of three fallen members who served bravely and honorably in the Florida Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

    Air National Guard
    Ruck March
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard

