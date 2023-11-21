U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing participate in a memorial 5k ruck march at the 125th FW in Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 2, 2023. The ruck march was an opportunity for the Wing to stand together, support one another, and pay respects to those who are no longer with us. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 8149637 VIRIN: 231203-Z-ZR251-1100 Resolution: 3895x2782 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th FW hosts ruck march in honor of fallen wingmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.