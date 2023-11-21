125th FW hosts ruck march in honor of fallen wingmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing gather before a memorial 5k ruck march at the 125th FW in Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 2, 2023. The ruck march, organized by the wing's First Sergeant Council, was held in the honor of three fallen members who served bravely and honorably in the Florida Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

