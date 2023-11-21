230201-N-AJ005-1010 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 1, 2023) Capt. Thomas Uhl, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), poses for a portrait in a damage control locker aboard the ship, Feb. 1, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 8149464 VIRIN: 230201-N-AJ005-1010 Resolution: 3078x4309 Size: 1.3 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.