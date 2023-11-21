Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring [Image 1 of 3]

    Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November, 29. 2023) - Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville director, talks with students at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts about careers in Navy Medicine. House, along with staff members from NH Jacksonville, visited the school to kick-off the return of the hospital’s Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) program. Each panelist answered questions from the students about the Navy, military life, the mission, deployments, and their education path. The weeklong internship will take place at NH Jacksonville during the summer of 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville)

    This work, Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

