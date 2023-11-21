JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November, 29. 2023) - Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville director, talks with students at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts about careers in Navy Medicine. House, along with staff members from NH Jacksonville, visited the school to kick-off the return of the hospital’s Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) program. Each panelist answered questions from the students about the Navy, military life, the mission, deployments, and their education path. The weeklong internship will take place at NH Jacksonville during the summer of 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville)

