Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 8149418 VIRIN: 231128-A-AO796-3653 Resolution: 5020x4016 Size: 3.19 MB Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.