Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest

    MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant firefighters Hunter Reed (left) and Koby Harris were recently recognized for assisting a driver in cardiac arrest. (Gideon Rogers, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 8149418
    VIRIN: 231128-A-AO796-3653
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest
    ‘It’s just what we do’: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;It&rsquo;s just what we do&rsquo;: While off-duty, pair of MCAAP firefighters help assist driver in cardiac arrest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT