Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg [Image 10 of 11]

    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), went to the Nürnberg Town Hall to sign a partnership agreement with Marcus König, Lord Mayor of Nürnberg, in Nürnberg, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. The partnership agreement is a formal declaration of the unity and commitment to teamwork shared by members of the U.S. Army stationed in Bavaria and the people and leadership of the city of Nürnberg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 05:36
    Photo ID: 8149351
    VIRIN: 231201-A-MC970-2005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg
    7ATC Signs Partnership Agreement with City of Nürnberg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Partnership
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    Nürnberg
    BetterInBavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT