    Sky Soldier makes history as first active duty female Army sniper [Image 5 of 5]

    Sky Soldier makes history as first active duty female Army sniper

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maciel Hay, a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a photo after graduating sniper school at Fort Moore, Ga., Nov. 3, 2023. With this accomplishment, Hay becomes the first active duty female U.S. Army sniper.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's contingency response force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (Courtesy photo).

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 05:14
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US
    Hometown: ROCKLIN, CA, US
    cavalry scout
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    sniper school
    1-91 CAV
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

